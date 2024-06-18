Victims of apparent murder-suicide in La Junta identified

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Otero County Coroner has identified the four people who were found dead in a La Junta home last week after an apparent murder-suicide.

The two adults found dead at the home have been identified as 30-year-old Andrew Chavez and 24-year-old Rhyle King. The other two victims were children, Xena Gabriella Martinez-King age two, and Xander Roy Martinez-King age one.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time. Authorities said final autopsies will be completed in four to 12 weeks.

On the night of June 11, La Junta police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Smithland Ave. in La Junta. Two adults and two children were found shot in the home.

Editor's Note: State law grants child victims anonymity in public records. In this case, the Coroner tells KRDO13 he received permission from the District Attorney through the law "good cause" exception.