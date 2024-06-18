Texas doctor charged with taking private patient information on transgender care
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas doctor who calls himself a whistleblower on transgender care for minors is accused of illegally obtaining information on patients who were not under his care. Dr. Eithan Haim has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he wrongfully obtained individually identifiable health information in 2023. Federal prosecutors say he snatched the information and shared it with a conservative activist with “intent to cause malicious harm” to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Haim gave the information about that hospital’s transgender care program to a conservative activist. Transgender care for minors was legal in Texas at the time. Haim maintains that he did nothing wrong.