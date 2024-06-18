Skip to Content
Southern Colorado well represented at RMEF World Elk Calling Championships

Patrick Littrell - top row second from left. Hunter Littrell - bottom left
Photo courtesy RMEF
BIG SKY, Mont. (KRDO) - Southern Colorado was well represented this past weekend at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation's (RMEF) World Elk Calling Championships in Big Sky, Montana.

According to the RMEF, Patrick Littrell and his son Hunter of Florissant both won their divisions. Patrick won the Men's Division, while Hunter took the top spot in the Pee Wee Division. Patrick took home a $2,500 prize and Hunter won $1,000. They also took home some new hunting gear and other prizes. Both Patrick and Hunter are now two-time world champions.

Jaxon and Gracelynn Devaul, who are from Colorado Springs, also finished third and fourth in the Pee Wee Division.

For more information, visit https://www.rmef.org/

