Republicans block bill to outlaw bump stocks for rifles after Supreme Court lifts Trump-era ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have blocked bipartisan legislation that would have outlawed bump stocks after the Supreme Court struck down a ban on the rapid-fire gun accessory. Democrats tried to force a voice vote on the bill Tuesday to ban bump stocks, a tactic often used by both parties when they don’t have the votes to pass legislation but want to bring an issue to the Senate floor. The bill would have banned the sale of the devices, similar to the rule issued by President Donald Trump’s administration in the wake of the 2017 shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in U.S. history.

