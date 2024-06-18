PPD: 20-year-old arrested for 1st-degree murder in shooting on east side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported Tuesday that an arrest has been made in a shooting that left a woman dead Monday on the east side of the city.

According to the PPD, 20-year-old Ruben Velez was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the area of 500 Erie Ave. A woman was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and died on scene.

The PPD said officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of E. 7th St. They determined the situation was a "traveling disturbance" involving several vehicles. The victim was found a short time later in the 500 block of Erie Ave.

According to the PPD, Ruben Velez was spotted later Monday afternoon driving a stolen vehicle on the south side of Pueblo. He was taken into custody after a short vehicle and foot pursuit.

The PPD said this was the 12th homicide in Pueblo thus far in 2024.