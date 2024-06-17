Pueblo PD investigating shooting on east side that left 1 dead Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of E. 7th St.

The PPD said officers determined this was a "traveling disturbance" involving several vehicles. An adult female victim was found in the 500 block of Erie Ave. with an apparent gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene. The woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the PPD, a suspect in the shooting was found around 2:30 p.m. driving a stolen vehicle on the south side of Pueblo. After a short vehicle and foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

No further information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.