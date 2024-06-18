Judge overseeing NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ trial voices frustrations over the case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL voiced frustrations with the way the plaintiffs’ attorneys have handled their side of the case. Before Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took the stand Tuesday for a second day of testimony, U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez said the premise of the case was simple and that it had gone in direction that it shouldn’t. The class-action covers 2.4 million residential subscribers and 48,000 businesses who paid for the package from the 2011 through 2022 seasons. The lawsuit claims the league broke antitrust laws by selling its package of Sunday games aired on CBS and Fox at an inflated price.

