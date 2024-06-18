El Paso County adds six new polling locations in preparation for Election Day

EL PASO, Colo. (KRDO) - While yesterday was the last day to send in mail-in ballots, there's still time to have your voice heard at a physical location near you before the 7 p.m. deadline on June 25.

There are now six current and active voter service and polling centers in El Paso County, with these additional Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) opening in preparation for the upcoming primaries.

These centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On June 24, three more centers will open - bringing the total VSPCs in El Paso County to nine. All locations will be available through and on Election Day.

The locations of the six new centers are as follows:

Citizens Service Center (1675 W Garden of the Gods Rd, Colo Springs, CO 80907)

Swink Hall at the El Paso County Fair and Event Center (366 10th Street, Calhan, CO 80808)

Downtown/Centennial Hall (200 S Cascade Ave, Colo Springs, CO 80903)

Fort Carson EPC Branch (6351 Wetzel Ave, Bldg. 1525, Ft Carson, CO 80913)

North EPC Branch (8830 N Union Blvd, Colo Springs, CO 80920)

Southeast EPC Branch (5650 Industrial Pl, Colo Springs, CO 80916)

A comprehensive list of ballot drop-off locations and VSPCs is available here.