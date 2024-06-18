Dutch leader Mark Rutte clears a big hurdle to becoming NATO chief after Hungary lifts objections

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungary has lifted its veto on Mark Rutte becoming the next head of NATO. The move came after the Dutch prime minister gave written guarantees that he would not force Hungary to take part NATO’s new plans to provide support to Ukraine. Rutte’s assurances remove a major obstacle to him becoming the next NATO secretary-general. It could also allow NATO to put on a major show of unity and demonstrate solidarity with war-ravaged Ukraine next month. U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts are meeting in Washington on July 9-11 mark NATO’s 75th anniversary. Current Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg steps down in October. Rutte’s last hurdle is a final candidate, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

