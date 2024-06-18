Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to two grass fires along I-25

Grass fire near Woodmen and I-25
Grass fire near Woodmen and I-25
today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:14 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to two grass fires along I-25.

The more significant fire is near I-25 and Woodmen at 290 E Woodmen.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has closed E Woodmen Rd from Chapel Ln to Woodmen Ct due to the fire.

As of 12:50 p.m., CSFD says that the fire is under control and crews are working on hotspots.

The second is at the S. Nevada exit on I-25. CSFD says they spotted this fire on the way to the Woodmen fire.

This is a developing story.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

