Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to two grass fires along I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to two grass fires along I-25.
The more significant fire is near I-25 and Woodmen at 290 E Woodmen.
290 E Woodmen Rd Fire thread— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 18, 2024
Updates to come pic.twitter.com/y6ZDj3YSyv
The Colorado Springs Police Department has closed E Woodmen Rd from Chapel Ln to Woodmen Ct due to the fire.
As of 12:50 p.m., CSFD says that the fire is under control and crews are working on hotspots.
The second is at the S. Nevada exit on I-25. CSFD says they spotted this fire on the way to the Woodmen fire.
This is a developing story.