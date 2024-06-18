Colorado Springs city pool vandalized twice since opening day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Families are struggling to enjoy the pool in Colorado Springs. There are currently five public pools in El Paso County but only two are open at the moment. Two pools are under renovation and one is closed due to vandalism.

The YMCA is in charge of Monument Valley Park and they say someone has vandalized the pool twice since the end of May. It costs them between $5,000-$6,000 to fix the pool every time it gets vandalized.

"Unfortunately, we've had some, vandalism a couple of times at the Monument Valley pool where people have thrown glass into the into the pool, you know, broken glass bottles, that kind of thing," said Michael Van Osch, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications. "Drain the pool to get the glass up, clean that all up, and then fill the pool back up, wait for the temperature to get back up as well. So it takes a number of days, in fact, almost a week."

Christin Zielinski has wanted to take her three daughters to the pool but can't because of the actions of the vandals.

"And so to see people come through and destroy that for other people is such a bummer, especially with little kids. We just want to be able to, like, do all these beautiful things with them," said Zielinski. "I hope it stops so that we can they're able to come up with a solution so that we can enjoy it this summer. it'd be great to be able to have that pool time."

According to the city, Portal Pool and Memorial Park Family Center YMCA are also currently closed due to renovations and there's no timeline as to when they will open.

The YMCA hopes to open the pool in Monument Valley Park by the end of next week.