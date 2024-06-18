5 things to know for June 18: North Korea, Undocumented spouses, Summer heat, LGBTQ+ rights, Boeing

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A US Secret Service member was robbed at gunpoint during President Joe Biden’s recent trip to California for a Hollywood fundraiser. Police say they have not found the suspect, who also stole the Secret Service member’s bag during the startling ordeal.

1. North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin is making a rare trip to North Korea today as he deepens an anti-West bond with leader Kim Jong Un. It is Putin’s first trip to the country in more than two decades and the first time another world leader has been invited into the isolated capital of Pyongyang since the Covid-19 pandemic. The US, South Korea and other countries have accused North Korea of providing substantial military aid to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, while observers have raised concerns that Moscow may be violating international sanctions to aid North Korea’s development of its nascent military satellite program. It also comes as tensions remain high on the Korean peninsula after Kim Jong Un scrapped a longstanding policy of seeking a peaceful reunification with South Korea.

2. Undocumented spouses

The Biden administration will announce an executive action today that will shield certain undocumented spouses and children of US citizens from deportation. The policy will provide legal status and protections for about 500,000 American families and roughly 50,000 noncitizen children of immigrants under the age of 21 whose parent is married to a US citizen, a senior administration official said. The move amounts to one of the federal government’s biggest relief programs for undocumented immigrants since the DACA program was announced in 2012. The action is aimed at appealing to key Latino constituencies in battleground states — including Arizona, Nevada and Georgia — that will be crucial for Biden’s chances to win a second term.

3. Summer heat

Around 270 million people in the US could see temperatures at or above 90 degrees this week as an intense heat wave ushers in the official start of summer on Thursday. Parts of the Midwest to the Northeast could endure the longest heat wave they’ve seen in decades, the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week for several metropolitan cities, and the surrounding days will only be slightly less brutal. Some areas, including Montpelier, Vermont; Syracuse, New York; and Pittsburgh, haven’t seen heat like this in about 30 years. Some affected areas have started to activate heat protocols, including cooling centers to help prevent heat-related illnesses.

4. LGBTQ+ rights

Thailand will become the first nation in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage after the kingdom’s Senate approved a marriage equality bill today, with supporters calling it a “monumental step forward for LGBTQ+ rights.” Thailand’s Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of passing the bill, with 130 lawmakers supporting the measure and four opposing it. The result of the vote means that Thailand will become only the third place in Asia to allow for marriage equality after Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage in 2019 and Nepal in 2023. Meanwhile, in the US, six states blocked the Biden administration’s new protections for LGBTQ+ students on Monday. The new rules require schools to protect students from all sex discrimination amid a recent spate of laws aimed at limiting the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans.

5. Boeing

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun plans to apologize for Boeing’s recent safety failures during Senate testimony today. It is just the latest congressional hearing this year about safety issues at Boeing but the first time Calhoun is testifying in his more than four years running the troubled company. The plane maker has been under intense scrutiny with numerous federal investigations and congressional hearings since a January 5 Alaska Air Boeing 737 Max flight had a door plug blow off, leaving a gaping hole in both the plane and Boeing’s reputation. Boeing has been ordered by the FAA to improve its safety issues before it can resume normal production, causing problems for airlines and higher ticket prices for passengers.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA championship

The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 on Monday night to win the series 4-1 and secure their league-record 18th title.

Euro 2024: France captain Kylian Mbappé suffers broken nose

Mbappé, widely considered one of the world’s best soccer players, is questionable for France’s clash against the Netherlands on Friday after suffering a broken nose at Euro 2024.

‘Purple potato’: Gordon Ramsay shows severe bruise after bike incident

Ouch! Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay revealed a massive purple bruise on his torso after a recent cycling incident in Connecticut.

McDonald’s pulls AI ordering from drive-thrus — for now

Some customers weren’t lovin’ it … The fast food chain is pausing its AI-powered ordering technology after it hit a few snags during the test period.

New Zealand’s prime minister hitches a ride on a commercial plane

A surprise diversion for a first-class passenger! An Air New Zealand plane was sent to pick up Prime Minister Christopher Luxon when his government aircraft broke down.

TODAY’S NUMBER

100

That’s how many years French officials have banned swimming in the Seine due to the river’s pollution levels. Crews in Paris have been attempting to clean up the water to make it a centerpiece of the 2024 Olympic Games — but recent testing shows the Seine may still not be safe for swimming due to high E. Coli bacteria levels, potentially exposing athletes to health risks.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We have a lot to learn and no time to lose.”

— Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC from 2009 to 2017, calling on US health officials to ramp up testing and tracking of H5N1 bird flu. Frieden believes the US response to the virus has been “fragmented and inadequate” compared to other countries with more rapid and effective measures to prevent bird flu outbreaks.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

When is the right time to let your kid use social media?

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Monday demanded Congress label social media apps with their possible dangers as it does with cigarettes and alcohol. Watch this video to hear him explain the risks of social media and phone use in children, and what his plan is with his own kids.

