3-time gold medalist Misty May-Treanor heads to Olympics for NBCUniversal beach volleyball coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor is heading back to the Summer Games — as a beach volleyball analyst for NBCUniversal. May-Treanor will work on beach volleyball coverage along with former Olympians Chris Marlowe, Dain Blanton and Kevin Wong. May-Treanor won beach volleyball gold medals with Kerri Walsh Jennings in 2004, 2008 and 2012. Walsh Jennings will be in Paris for Yahoo Sports.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.