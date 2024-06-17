Woman attacked by stray dogs dies from injuries, police say

By Tori Yorgey, Gary Sheridan

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A woman attacked by stray dogs Friday night in west Baltimore has died and two others are injured, police said.

City police said officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street, blocks away from Mondawmin Mall, for a dog bite.

Police said officers were told that two dogs attacked a 50-year-old woman, who died from her injuries.

Two other people were also bitten and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said two officers discharged their firearms, striking one of the dogs. Both dogs were recovered by officers and Animal Control.

An investigation continues.

No further information was immediately released.

