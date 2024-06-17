Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden’s Los Angeles trip, police say
By JAIMIE DING
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint during President Joe Biden’s fundraising visit to Los Angeles. Officials say the agent was returning from work Saturday night when he was robbed in a residential community in Tustin. The agent was not injured. Police say he fired a gun during the confrontation. The Secret Service say they do not know if anyone was shot. Police said Monday that a suspect had not been found. Police did find some of the agent’s stolen belongings in the area. Police reported a silver Infiniti FX35 was seen leaving the scene.