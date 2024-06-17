Lightning sparks Bear Creek wildfire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — U.S. Forest Service crews are currently working to combat a fire burning in Douglas County which they say was caused by lightning.

According to officials, the fire – which is being referred to as the Bear Creek Fire – is 14 miles northwest of Castle Rock near Platte Canyon Reservoir. Officers first received reports of the fire at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, the fire had burned three acres.

Two helicopters and an on-ground USFS crew are currently working to put out the flames. There are currently no evacuations in place, and no structures are threatened.