Skip to Content
News

Lightning sparks Bear Creek wildfire in Douglas County

KRDO
By
today at 5:19 AM
Published 5:26 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — U.S. Forest Service crews are currently working to combat a fire burning in Douglas County which they say was caused by lightning.

According to officials, the fire – which is being referred to as the Bear Creek Fire – is 14 miles northwest of Castle Rock near Platte Canyon Reservoir. Officers first received reports of the fire at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, the fire had burned three acres.

Two helicopters and an on-ground USFS crew are currently working to put out the flames. There are currently no evacuations in place, and no structures are threatened.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content