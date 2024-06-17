Historic ship SS United States is ordered out of its berth in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge says a historic ocean liner that still holds the transatlantic speed record it set more than 70 years ago must leave its berth in Philadelphia by Sept. 12. The decision issued Friday culminated a years-old rent dispute between the conservancy that oversees the 1,000-foot SS United States and its landlord. It stemmed from an August 2021 decision by the landlord to double the ship’s daily dockage rate. The conservancy wouldn’t accept the increase. The judge ruled the conservancy’s failure to pay the new rate didn’t amount to a contract breach. But she also found the berthing agreement is terminable at will under Pennsylvania contract law.

