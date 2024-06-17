Skip to Content
Cooler & wetter weather coming soon!

Cooler and wetter soon
Published 8:12 AM

TODAY: It will be another hot one for Southern Colorado, with 90s along I-25 and triple digits across the plains. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect until 9:00 p.m. with widespread 30-40 MPH gusts.

TOMORROW: A cold front is expected to make its way through the area Tuesday, dropping temperatures to the 80s and low 90s. We'll still be mostly dry with just a few showers and storms along the Palmer Divide and across the far eastern plains in the afternoon and early evening.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to fall Wednesday with more widespread chances for showers and storms. We warm back up to the 80s and 90s Thursday and Friday as stormy weather continues.

Julia Donovan

