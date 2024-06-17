Cooler & wetter weather coming soon!

TODAY: It will be another hot one for Southern Colorado, with 90s along I-25 and triple digits across the plains. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect until 9:00 p.m. with widespread 30-40 MPH gusts.

TOMORROW: A cold front is expected to make its way through the area Tuesday, dropping temperatures to the 80s and low 90s. We'll still be mostly dry with just a few showers and storms along the Palmer Divide and across the far eastern plains in the afternoon and early evening.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to fall Wednesday with more widespread chances for showers and storms. We warm back up to the 80s and 90s Thursday and Friday as stormy weather continues.