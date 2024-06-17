Convicted killer of California college student Kristin Smart ordered to pay $350k in restitution

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled that a man convicted of killing 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart in 1996 must pay just over $350,000 to her family for costs they incurred after her death. Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe ordered Paul Flores to make the payments Monday after a hearing last week. The family told the court about how much they spent on travel, a private investigator, billboards seeking information and other expenses. Smart’s family offered to forgo restitution if Flores would tell them where her body is. A defense attorney says they did not know. Flores maintains his innocence.

