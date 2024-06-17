Brewery making beer in response to Trump’s ‘Horrible city’ comment

By Amy Fleury

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Milwaukee brewery MobCraft has created a new beer called the “(Not So) Horrible City IPA” in response to former President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, in which he allegedly called the city “horrible.”

The brewery at 5th and Virginia streets said it’s donating $1 from every four-pack sold back to the community.

“We were just putzing around this morning, talking through our production schedule and kind of heard the news that of our city being called horrible and didn’t really like that. Milwaukee is so cool,” MobCraft owner Henry Schwartz said.

The beer is expected to rollout right before the Republican National Convention next month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.