Akio Toyoda, grandson of Toyota founder, wins shareholders’ approval to stay in leadership

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota shareholders have voted in support of all of the company’s proposals at their annual meeting, including keeping Akio Toyoda, the grandson of the Japanese automaker’s founder, as chairman of the board. Details on the vote tallies weren’t immediately available. The annual meeting, held at company headquarters in Toyota city, central Japan, has drawn attention because Toyota and other major domestic makers have been embroiled in a scandal centered around fraudulent certification tests for vehicles. The cheating did not result in recalls or safety problems. A shareholder proposal requesting that Toyota issue an annual report on its climate-related lobbying activities was rejected.

