Yoshinobu Yamamoto placed on 15-day injured list by Dodgers with triceps tightness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto was placed on the 15-day injured list before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with tightness in the triceps of his pitching arm. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts says Yamamoto will undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury and a recovery timeline. The 25-year-old Yamamoto is playing his first year in the majors after departing his native Japan and signing a record $325 million, 12-year contract. He’s 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA. Yamamoto had four consecutive starts throwing more than 100 pitches before he worked just two innings in Saturday night’s loss to Kansas City.

