Traffic Alert: Plane crash east of I-25 northbound near Larkspur, two right lanes closed

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) - Emergency crews are on-scene of a plane that crashed on I-25 near Larkspur Sunday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they responded to a downed aircraft.

CSP says 2 people had to be extricated from the plane and taken to a hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) posted on social media that emergency crews had to "wade through waist-deep water to bring parties out."

DCSO also says a small fuel leak is being taken care of and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will handle the crash investigation.

Significant slow downs can be seen between Exit 173: Spruce Mountain Road and Exit 174: Tomah Road (8 miles south of the Castle Rock exit) at Mile Point 173.

KRDO13 is on scene working to get more information.