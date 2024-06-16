Body recovered after search for missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A swimmer that was reported missing off the north shore of Lake Pueblo State Park was found after an hours long search and rescue operation.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) park rangers and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office divers recovered the body late Saturday night.

Around 8:15 p.m. on June 15, CPW says they got a call for help which prompted an immediate search.

Divers used a sonar device and an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) equipped with lights and a camera to look for the missing person.

Witnesses say they last saw the swimmer launching off the Sailboard Beach area, west of the dam.

After a three hour search, CPW says around 11 p.m. rangers and divers found the body about 75 feet from shore and in water about 6 feet deep.

The body has been turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner for identification, notification of relatives, and an official determination of the cause of death.

In a press release on Sunday morning, CPW said the following: