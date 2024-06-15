Texan whose husband died by hot tub electrocution at Mexican beach resort files wrongful death suit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An American tourist was killed and his wife hospitalized after being electrocuted in a hot tub in a Mexican beach town earlier this week. Their lawyers said Saturday that they have filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the resort. The seriously injured woman, 35-year-old Lizette Zambrano, filed the lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages over the death of her husband, Jorge Guillen. The Arizona-based defendants, vacation rental provider Casago International and travel company High Desert Travel did not comment. The claims says that on top of failing to prevent and warn guests about the hazards of the hot tub, resort managers failed to react quickly enough.