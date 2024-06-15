Renaissance Fair returns to Larkspur for its 47th year, with a bustling opening weekend

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) - The 47th annual Renaissance Fair opened to a crowd of eager fair-goers on Saturday. Event organizers expect upwards of 100,000 guests to flock to the small town of Larkspur over the next eight weekends.

"I think it's unique," Director of Marketing Kristy Ekiss said. "It's something you're not going to get anywhere else. Nowadays, in the screen age, there's a divider between you and the people that you're trying to entertain and communicate with."

Ekiss is part of the family who have been running the Renaissance Fair for over forty years.

"I think at the core we're really a small family business that has been owned by the same family for the entirety of its existence. I work here. My family works here. It really is as big as it is right now at its heart. It's a very small family business that we're all really passionate about," Ekiss said.

The fair offers medieval food, costume staples like jewelry and "silks," alcoholic beverages and coffee alike. It's family-friendly, though many adults can still go to enjoy it themselves.

Tickets are $26.50, if bought ahead of time, on their website, here.