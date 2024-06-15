Lower Gold Camp Road closed for hours after multi-car crash, minor injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Lower Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs was closed entirely for hours on Saturday afternoon, due to a multi car crash, which witnesses say started from a driver trying to pass them.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Colorado Springs Police had to block off Lower Gold Camp Road, as at least three cars were involved in a crash.

One of the drivers involved told KRDO13 that it started by a driver trying to pass them from behind, which led to a string of collisions. The wreck, leaving bumpers and tires strewn on the road, fortunately left only minor injuries for those involved.

Witnesses say two people taken to the hospital, but were not seriously hurt.

Officers were still investigating the crash scene upon our last check at 4 p.m., while having to re-direct traffic in the area, as the road remain closed.