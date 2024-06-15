French protesters are standing up to the far right ahead of the country’s snap elections

PARIS (AP) — Antiracism groups will join French unions and a brand-new left-wing coalition in protests in Paris and across France against the surging nationalist far right. The demonstrations, due on Saturday afternoon, come as parties engage in frenzied campaigning for snap parliamentary elections. Protesters fear that the elections will produce France’s first far-right government since World War II. Crowds have been gathering daily ever since Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration National Rally made historic gains in the European Parliament elections on Sunday. The party crushed President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business moderates and prompted him to dissolve the National Assembly. New elections for the lower house of parliament are now set in two rounds for June 30 and July 7.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.