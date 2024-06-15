At least 9 shot, including an 8-year-old, at Michigan recreation center, suspect is ‘contained,’ police say



WDIV, WXYZ, CNN

By Sara Smart and Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — At least nine people were shot at a recreation area in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Saturday, and a suspect is contained near the crime scene, police said during a news conference.

“Nine, maybe 10” victims were injured by gunshot after the incident at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Rochester Hills is about 27 miles north of Detroit.

One of the victims was 8 years old, said Bouchard, who added he could not comment on the age of the other victims.

The first 911 call alerting police to the incident was made around 5:11 p.m. Authorities located a handgun and three empty magazines at the scene.

The suspect fired “potentially 28 times” and is contained at an address near the scene, Bouchard said.

The sheriff said the suspect arrived at the splash pad, exited a vehicle and opened fire in what appears to be a random incident.

“We had an active shooter at the splash pad on Auburn in Rochester Hills,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook before the news conference. “That is still an active scene and we potentially have the suspect contained nearby, but we asked for the moment people stay away from the area.”

CNN has reached out to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.