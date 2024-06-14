Virginia city repeals ban on psychic readings as industry grows and gains more acceptance

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The city of Norfolk, Virginia, has repealed a 45-year-old ban on palm reading and clairvoyance for money. Until this week, soothsaying had been a first-degree misdemeanor in the coastal city. A conviction could lead to a sentence of up to a year in jail. City officials haven’t said exactly why they revoked the ordinance, which was no longer being enforced. The repeal comes as the psychic services industry is growing nationwide. Market research firm IBIS World estimates that it generated $2.3 billion in revenue last year and employs nearly 100,000 people in the U.S.

