South Park Brewing opens in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A brewery that has spent the last decade serving brews and food to the small mountain community of Fairplay is making its new home on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The name may already sound familiar, South Park Brewing's beers can be found at numerous liquor stores around Southern Colorado.

The brewery, which celebrated its grand opening last weekend, is now located at 2028 Sheldon Avenue off 21st Street, in the former location of the Smiling Toad Brewery.

The location will offer some of the brewery's staples, such as their S'mores Stout or Guava Sour, along with a brand new food menu. Food will be served out of an on-site food truck, operating as the location's kitchen.

You can view the full beer list on South Park's website.