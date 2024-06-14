Popular Manitou Springs attraction Rainbow Falls reopens following rockfall incident

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A beloved natural attraction in Manitou Springs is reopening after several years - now with a new parking system and enhanced safety precautions.

El Paso County officials said the site's closure in 2021 was due to multiple instances of rocks falling off overhead cliffs onto cars in the parking lot.

The attraction has now reopened with sturdy barriers blocking off the parking lot in an effort to safeguard visitors and vehicles from potential falling rocks.

Instead, a new parking location and shuttle system will be available. Visitors are able to park their vehicles off Highway 24 and Serpentine Drive, also know as "Higginbotham Flats." Shuttles will run continuously from Friday to Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m, from June 14 to Sept. 1. Parking and shuttle service cost a combined total of $20.

"We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors to Rainbow Falls," Todd Marts, Executive Director of El Paso County Parks & Community Services, said in a press release. "These proactive measures not only addresses parking concerns, but also ensure that our visitors can continue to appreciate Rainbow Falls."

The site has been a Manitou Springs staple since the mid-1800s. Rainbow Fall visitors are encouraged to make a reservation online before visiting.