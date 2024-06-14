Partisan gridlock prevents fixes to Pennsylvania’s voting laws as presidential election looms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is seeing lots of action targeting gaps in its vote-by-mail laws. The problem is that it’s in the courtroom and not the legislature. That could make the most populous presidential swing state a hotbed of challenges and conspiracy theories if the November election is close, as expected. The state also has a U.S. Senate contest that will help determine control of the chamber, increasing scrutiny on election offices if vote-counting is slowed by mailed ballots. Without any fixes, Democrats expect a repeat in November of the chaos around the 2020 election.

