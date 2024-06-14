Judge approves liquidation of Alex Jones’ personal assets to pay Sandy Hook victims’ families

By Jon Passantino and Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — A Texas bankruptcy court judge has approved the liquidation of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ personal assets, setting the stage for repayment to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Last week, Jones agreed to convert his personal bankruptcy into a Chapter 7 liquidation. The judge on Friday agreed to that move.

Jones’ decision to seek Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection comes after he agreed to demands from the families of Sandy Hook victims, whom he owes more than $1 billion in damages over his lies about the 2012 school massacre.

The seismic move paves the way for Jones to no longer own Infowars, the influential conspiracy empire he founded in the late 1990s. Over the years, Jones has not only used the media company to poison the public discourse with lies and conspiracy theories, but also to enrich himself to the tune of millions of dollars.

Texas Judge Christopher Lopez will also on Friday consider liquidating Jones’ company Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, to pay the judgments to the Sandy Hook families.

Jones acknowledged Friday that his most famous media property is likely to go away as part of his ongoing bankruptcy case.

“This is probably the end of Infowars here very, very soon,” Jones told reporters just before he entered the bankruptcy court in Houston Friday, but added, “It’s just the beginning of my fight against tyranny.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.