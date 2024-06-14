Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen slug HRs as Pirates beat Rockies 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen homered, Luis Ortiz worked five solid innings of relief and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Ortiz (3-2) came on for opener Carmen Mlodzinski in the second inning and scattered seven hits in his five innings. Ortiz was backed up by the long ball, with a big shot coming in the seventh off the bat of Suwinski, whose two-run blast off starter Ryan Feltner (1-6) gave Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead. Charlie Blackmon homered and doubled twice for Colorado, which has the third-worst record in the major leagues at 24-45.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.