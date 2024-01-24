CSU begins demolition of stacks at Martin Drake Power Plant

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has begun the demolition of the stacks at the Martin Drake Power Plant.

CSU said demolition of one of the three stacks began this week "after weeks of careful abatement work on the inside of each stack to protect the environment and surrounding neighborhoods." The process will be slow and methodical to minimize dust and noise, the utility said.

Two stacks are scheduled to be completely leveled by the end of March and the third, which is attached to the old main Drake building, will removed later this year, CSU said. All other structures connected to the power plant are scheduled to be demolished by the end of 2024.

