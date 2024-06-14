Couple rescued from desert near California’s Joshua Tree National Park after running out of water

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A couple hiking in the desert south of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California has been rescued after running out of water. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 and reported that his girlfriend was dehydrated and weak. A search and rescue helicopter crew on June 9 found the couple in an area known as Painted Canyon. Temperatures reached triple digits that day. The Sheriff’s Office posted a video online showing the helicopter hovering above the couple lying on the desert floor. The man and women were then hoisted into the helicopter one by one.

