Charles Barkley says next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with NBA media deals

Charles Barkley says that next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with the NBA’s media deals. The Hall of Fame player has spent the last 24 years working as a studio analyst for TNT, which could lose the rights to broadcast NBA after next season. But no matter where the games end up, Barkley won’t be following. The 61-year-old says his 25th season will be his last and he hopes to pass the baton to one of his TNT teammates such as Vince Carter or Jamal Crawford. The NBA hopes to complete new media deals soon and his network could lose the rights to broadcast games.

By The Associated Press

