A street in The Hague gets an all-encompassing orange facelift for Euro 2024

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The fluttering of 64 kilometers (40 miles) of orange bunting and a hammer driving a nail into a wall to hold up an orange tarp are the sounds of a Dutch summer of soccer in a normally drab suburban street in The Hague. The Marktweg is one of several streets in the Netherlands that get an all-encompassing orange facelift during European Championships and World Cups. For two months leading up to Euro 2024 that starts on Friday in Germany, a dedicated team of up to 10 volunteers has been decorating their street, creating not just an orange overload, but also a sense of community. The decorations draw visitors to the street but also allow neighbors to get to know one another.

