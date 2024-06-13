Tony Award host Ariana DeBose says viewers should expect a ‘full Broadway experience’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana DeBose promises the Tony Awards on Sunday will move “like a Broadway show.” That means viewers will see transitions between scenes, with cast members coming on stage to help move items and sets changing in front of the audience. In the past, a wall came down between production numbers and awards, hiding the changes. DeBose is a producer this year as well as choreographing her opening number with her creative partner, Julius Anthony Rubio. DeBose was praised for keeping last year’s show afloat without a script during the Hollywood writers strike.

