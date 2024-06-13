The US pier in Gaza is facing its latest challenge — whether the UN will keep delivering the aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S.-built pier to bring food to Gaza is facing one of its most serious challenges yet. The United Nations is deciding if it can keep safely delivering supplies from the U.S. sea route to starving Palestinians. The U.N. has paused its work with the pier since June 8. That’s when an operation by Israeli security forces rescued four Israeli hostages and killed more than 270 Palestinians. The U.S. and Israel say no part of the pier was used in the raid but an Israeli helicopter used a spot near the pier. The U.N. and aid groups say they fear relief workers cooperating with the pier being seen as aligned with Israel and becoming targets.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.