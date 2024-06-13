The Stanley Cup Final in American Sign Language is a welcome addition for Deaf community

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Over the past week, the NHL became the first major sports league to offer play by play and analysis in American Sign Language during the Stanley Cup Final. The Florida Panthers are up 2-0 with the series shifting to Edmonton for the next two games. Fans and broadcasters say calling hockey games in ASL is a welcome challenge given the speed of the games. Bob Madden, a 68-year-old Michigan man who is deaf, watched Game 2 and says it is fast but better than closed captioning. The interim CEO of the National Association of the Deaf called it a groundbreaking moment.

