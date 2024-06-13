SPD to announce findings in 1964 death of civil rights leader Ann Brewster

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith is set to brief the public on Thursday regarding the death of civil rights leader Ann Brewster who died in 1964.

Brewster, 41, was closely involved with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She used her workplace, the Modern Beauty Shop, to pass information to other activists.

Questions have been raised over the years about whether her death was a suicide or a homicide.

Thursday’s briefing will be at 10:30 a.m.

