South Africa political parties cobble together unity government as deadline to elect president looms

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African lawmakers are expected to elect the country’s president on Friday after being sworn in at the first sitting of Parliament that will also reveal the kind of unity government the ruling African National Congress has managed to cobble together after losing its majority for the first time since 1994. The lawmakers are also expected to elect parliament’s new speaker and deputy speaker. Parties are under pressure to conclude negotiations by Thursday to fulfil the constitutional requirement to swear in lawmakers and elect the president within 14 days of the election results being declared. By Thursday, parties were still locked in negotiations to form a national unity government.

