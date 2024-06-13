Senate Republicans block bill on women’s right to IVF as Democrats make push on reproductive care
By STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have blocked legislation that would make it a right nationwide for women to access in vitro fertilization and other fertility treatments. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer forced a vote on the matter Thursday in an effort to drive an election-year contrast on reproductive care. But almost all Republicans voted against advancing the bill, instead offering alternative legislation to discourage outright bans on IVF.