Senate Republicans block bill on women’s right to IVF as Democrats make push on reproductive care

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have blocked legislation that would make it a right nationwide for women to access in vitro fertilization and other fertility treatments. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer forced a vote on the matter Thursday in an effort to drive an election-year contrast on reproductive care. But almost all Republicans voted against advancing the bill, instead offering alternative legislation to discourage outright bans on IVF.

