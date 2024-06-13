Possible rift growing between Mayor, Fire Chief, and COS City Council over EMS decision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The recent vote by a majority of Colorado Springs City Council members to not create a city-run EMS service appears to have created a rift between the mayor, fire chief, and council.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Fire Chief Randy Royal claimed a city-operated ambulance division would mean faster response times and a lower cost for residents than American Medical Response (AMR), the city's current EMS provider. However, the council voted 5 to 4 Monday to not support the proposal, and expressed concerns that it could end up costing the city tax dollars instead of supporting itself.

On Tuesday, the fire chief released a statement saying in part, "I am incredibly disappointed to say the Colorado Springs City Council voted against the proposal for an Ambulance Transport Enterprise. This proposal would have been a historic step for our community and would have been the best possible outcome for our community."

The mayor shared that statement and agreed with it.

Thursday, the five city council members who voted against the proposal responded with the following statement.

“With public safety and fiscal responsibility in the forefront, the Colorado Springs City Council majority voted against the proposed establishment of an Emergency Medical Services Enterprise. Regardless of how individual Councilmembers voted, each Councilmember voted for what they viewed as the best course of action for the City. As a whole, the City Council is entrusted with making informed and financially responsible decisions on behalf of residents. While the Mayor continues to make divisive statements about City Council, we will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of the citizens of Colorado Springs. The City Council proudly supports the Colorado Springs Fire Department and their continued endeavor to provide the best possible care for the citizens of Colorado Springs. We have the utmost confidence in the City’s ability to continue to provide reliable and cost-effective services to our citizens.”