What’s next for Colorado Springs ambulance services?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - American Medical Response (AMR) says they will consider renewing their contract with the City of Colorado Springs next April after the City Council shot down a proposal to move ambulance and EMS services to the city's fire department.

The proposal came after years of watching ambulance response times go up and included around $11 million in startup costs that could have been passed onto taxpayers. The vote was not unanimous, however.

"We've been doing the same thing over and over for two decades, and it was time for a change," City Councilmember Yolanda Avila said.

A major sticking point for some council members, however, was the issue of finances.

"It was not a matter of if an enterprise like this would fail, but when," Councilmember Brian Risley said.

The city now has until April of next year to decide what's next for ambulance services. KRDO13 reached out to the Colorado Springs Fire Department for their input but did not hear back before this report aired.

"We have a good partnership [with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.] We have some differences. And we're going to have that, you know, as we go forward. We've always been open to dialog and collaborating and being part of the system," Scott Lenn with AMR said. "We want to continue doing that. We think they're great partners. The Colorado Springs Fire Department does a great job."