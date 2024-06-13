Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills undergoes $13 million renovation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills has undergone a massive redesign.

To welcome the community to the newly renovated dealership, they are hosting a celebration next weekend.

Attendees of the June 22 celebration will have the opportunity for autographs and photos with Randy Gradishar, Denver Broncos All-Pro middle linebacker, 1974-1983, in the dealership’s brand-new, first-of-its-kind Ford Bronco showroom.

According to the dealership, the $13 million three-phase renovation project started in early 2022 and was completed in May 2024. Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills was recently named a Top 100 Ford Dealer and earned Ford Motor Company’s Presidents Award for its sales and service volume in 2023. The dealership is the only location in Colorado to be recognized for both achievements this year.

“We are so excited to have completed this renovation as we celebrate 25 years of serving our customers and community,” said Detone. “The whole remodel is designed around our customers’ comfort and satisfaction from the moment you walk in the door. We updated and expanded our parts and service departments for a more seamless workflow and added amenities in our customer waiting areas for a more friendly and relaxing environment.”

The public is invited to come to the dealership on Saturday, June 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a live music performance by local band SofaKillers.

Attendees will also have the chance to learn about the dealership’s long-standing partnership with local nonprofit Shield616, which has been a founding beneficiary of the dealership’s Cars Under the Stars free community movie night annually held in August. Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills is a member of the Ford Rocky Mountain Ford Dealer Group, which recently donated a mobile command center to the nonprofit that will be on-site during the event