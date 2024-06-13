Ottumwa man arrested after allegedly trapping couple in basement

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) — An Ottumwa man is in jail after allegedly trapping two people in a basement and then violating a no-contact order filed after that happened.

Court documents say Kenneth Miskimins threw multiple things at a female victim before hitting her in the face on Saturday night.

The documents say when she went into the basement, Miskimins trapped her and her boyfriend by closing the door and placing a shovel and concrete bag on the door.

He was arrested and got out of jail after posting bond, but on Monday night, he showed back up at the victim’s home despite a protective order keeping him away.

Miskimins is due in court on June 19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.