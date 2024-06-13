Nicole Kidman gets gushes from Miles Teller, Zac Efron, on night of AFI Life Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicole Kidman’s co-stars like Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon paid her tribute as expected when she received the AFI Life Achievement Award in April. But when the telecast of the event airs on TNT Monday night, viewers may be surprised to see young actors thanking the Aussie Oscar winner for giving a boost to their early careers. Miles Teller told the audience at the Dolby Theatre that Kidman was both producer and co-star on his first film, 2010’s “Rabbit Hole.” And Zac Efron says Kidman helped pull him past his teenage identity when they co-starred in the 2012 film “The Paperboy.”

